FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (7-3) defeated East Fairmont (7-3) with a final score of 46-7.
Both teams will advance to the playoffs next week for class AA.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (7-3) defeated East Fairmont (7-3) with a final score of 46-7.
Both teams will advance to the playoffs next week for class AA.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now