PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – WINNER defeated LOSER by a final score of SCORE.
Philip Barbour faces River High School in Hannibal, Ohio next week, and East Fairmont is set to take on Liberty.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – WINNER defeated LOSER by a final score of SCORE.
Philip Barbour faces River High School in Hannibal, Ohio next week, and East Fairmont is set to take on Liberty.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now