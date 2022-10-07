MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown defeated Fairmont Senior by a final score of 14-0.
Next week, Morgantown will take on Parkersburg South, and Fairmont Senior will face Robert C. Byrd.
