WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0.
Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0.
Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now