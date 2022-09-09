SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lincoln (2-0) defeated Grafton (0-3) by a final score of 47-7.
Grafton faces Pendleton County next week, and Lincoln will face Nicholas County in a Thursday game.
