BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle (7-2) defeated Hundred by a final score of 54-8.
Clay-Battelle still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs next week for class A. Official teams will be announced on Monday.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle (7-2) defeated Hundred by a final score of 54-8.
Clay-Battelle still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs next week for class A. Official teams will be announced on Monday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now