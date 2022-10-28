CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – East Fairmont (7-2) defeated Lewis County (4-5) by a final score of 31-6.
Next week, Lewis County will take on Grafton, and East Fairmont will take on Fairmont Senior.
