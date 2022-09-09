ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lewis County (2-1) defeated Elkins (0-2) by a final score of 47-7 in the first game on Elkins High School’s new field.
Lewis County faces Roane County next week, and Elkins will take on Robert C. Byrd.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
