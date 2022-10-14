FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – East Fairmont (5-2) defeated Liberty (4-3) by a final score of 48-7.
Next week, East Fairmont will take on Berkeley Springs, and Liberty will face Lincoln.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
