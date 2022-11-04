RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY – North Marion (8-2) defeated Liberty (4-6) by a final score of 49-7.
North Marion will advance to the playoffs next week for class AA.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
