ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lincoln (5-2) defeated Elkins (1-6) by a final score of 42-14.
Next week, Lincoln will take on Liberty, and Elkins will face Frankfort.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
