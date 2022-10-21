HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lincoln (6-2) defeated Liberty (4-4) by a final score of 55-25.
Next week, Lincoln is set to play Philip Barbour, and Liberty will face Robert C. Byrd.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
