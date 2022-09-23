RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion (5-0) defeated Lincoln (2-2) by a final score of 35-0.
Lincoln will face Lewis County next week and North Marion is set to take on Fairmont Senior.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion (5-0) defeated Lincoln (2-2) by a final score of 35-0.
Lincoln will face Lewis County next week and North Marion is set to take on Fairmont Senior.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now