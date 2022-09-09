MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Trinity Christian (2-1) defeated Millersport by a final score of 50-12.
Trinity faces Hancock (MD) next week.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Trinity Christian (2-1) defeated Millersport by a final score of 50-12.
Trinity faces Hancock (MD) next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now