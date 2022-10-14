WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion (7-1) defeated Lewis County (3-4) by a final score of 57-7.
Next week, Lewis County is set to take on Philip Barbour, and North Marion has a bye.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion (7-1) defeated Lewis County (3-4) by a final score of 57-7.
Next week, Lewis County is set to take on Philip Barbour, and North Marion has a bye.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now