KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion (2-0) defeated Preston (0-2) by a final score of 34-10.
North Marion faces Oak Glen next week while Preston is set to take on Fairmont Senior.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
