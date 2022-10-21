BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Princeton defeated Bridgeport (6-2) by a final score of 34-29.
Next week, Bridgeport is set to play Musselman.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
