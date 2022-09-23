BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport (4-1) defeated Robert C. Byrd (2-3) by a final score of 42-0.
Bridgeport faces Parkersburg South next week, and RCB has a bye.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport (4-1) defeated Robert C. Byrd (2-3) by a final score of 42-0.
Bridgeport faces Parkersburg South next week, and RCB has a bye.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now