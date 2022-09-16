ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – RCB (2-2) defeated Elkins (0-3) with a final score of 49-7.
RCB faces Bridgeport next week, and Elkins is set to take on Philip Barbour.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
