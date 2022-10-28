CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ritchie County (4-5) defeated Gilmer County (2-7) by a final score of 34-14.
Next week, Gilmer County will take on Meadow Ridge, and Ritchie County will play Calhoun County High School.
