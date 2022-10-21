MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – Trinity (6-3) defeated Tygarts Valley (0-8) by a final score of 33-14.
Next week, Tygarts Valley is set to play Pocahontas County, and Trinity has a bye.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
