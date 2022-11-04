LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – South Harrison (7-3) defeated the formerly unbeaten Tucker County (9-1) by a final score of 44-22.
Both teams will advance to the playoffs next week for class A.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – South Harrison (7-3) defeated the formerly unbeaten Tucker County (9-1) by a final score of 44-22.
Both teams will advance to the playoffs next week for class A.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now