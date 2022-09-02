MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County (2-0) defeated Tygarts Valley (1-1) by a final score of 62-6.
Tucker County faces East Hardy next week while Tygarts Valley is set to take on Webster County.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County (2-0) defeated Tygarts Valley (1-1) by a final score of 62-6.
Tucker County faces East Hardy next week while Tygarts Valley is set to take on Webster County.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now