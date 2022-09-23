FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – University (3-2) defeated Fairmont Senior (3-2) by a final score of 19-14.
University will face Buckhannon Upshur next week and Fairmont Senior is set to take on top-ranked North Marion.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
