CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown (6-3) defeated University (6-3) by a final score of 21-20.
Next week, University will take on Spring Mills, and Morgantown will play Linsly
by: Sam Gorski
Posted:
Updated:
