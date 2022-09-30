BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle (4-1) defeated Webster County (2-4)) with a final score of 44-0.
Next week, Webster will face Meadow Bridge, and Clay-Battelle has a bye.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
