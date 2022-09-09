MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – Webster (2-1) defeated Tygarts Valley (0-3) by a final score of 20-6.
Webster County faces Greenbrier West next week while Tygart Valley is set to take on East Hardy.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
