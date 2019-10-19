Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Tygarts Valley @ South Harrison highlights week 8, 2019

High School Football Highlights

Tucker Co. @ Southern Garrett (MD) highlights week 8, 2019

Clay-Battelle @ Cameron highlights week 8, 2019

Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 8, 2019

Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 8, 2019

Washington @ Preston highlights week 8, 2019

Braxton Co. @ Grafton highlights week 8, 2019

Parkersburg South @ Morgantown highlights week 8, 2019

University @ Buckhannon-Upshur highlights week 8, 2019

East Fairmont @ Liberty highlights week 8, 2019

Bridgeport @ Elkins highlights week 8, 2019

Webster Co. @ Ritchie Co. highlights week 8, 2019

Lewis Co. @ North Marion highlights week 8, 2019

Ryan Decker gets the scoop as #8 Lewis County takes on #12 North Marion at Woodcutters Stadium

