High School Football playoff game dates, times announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Dates and times for the first round of the West Virginia High School football playoffs have been announced.

Our region features 10 playoffs teams — one in Triple-A, five in Double-A, and four in Single-A.

Game days and times will be listed below.

TRIPLE-A:

No. 16 Preston at No. 1 Martinsburg, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

DOUBLE-A:

No. 16 Winfield at No. 1 Fairmont Senior, Friday 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Lewis County at No. 2 Bridgeport, Friday, 7:30 p.m.      

No. 14. North Marion at No. 3 Poca, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 12 Liberty at No. 5 Keyser, Friday at 7:30 p.m.  

SINGLE-A

No. 16 Madonna at No. 1 Doddridge County, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 South Harrison at No. 2 Ritchie County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Tygarts Valley at No. 4 Greenbrier West, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

We will have highlights and scores of these games, and all the games involving teams in the region throughout the playoffs.

