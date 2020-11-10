High School Football Playoff Previews: (11) Braxton County vs. (6) Fairmont Senior

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first round of the high school football playoffs will be played this weekend across the state.

A total of ten local teams make up the teams in the postseason between the three classifications.

One of the first-round matchups in Double-A: (11) Braxton County taking on (6) Fairmont Senior.

The Polar Bears are making their seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, while the Eagles are playing past the regular season for the first time since 2017.

Fairmont Senior remains one of the most talented teams in the class, and they’ll be a tall task for a Braxton County team with less than 20 players on the roster.

“They’re a great football team, so we have to come with our best. I’m sure they’re going to come with their best. We basically have to contain, and contain his quarterback. They have great speed. So we just have to come out and play Braxton County football,” said head coach Deandre Williams.

But don’t let the small roster size fool you – they haven’t used it as an excuse all year. And they know they’ve got a whole county behind them.

“With that, it’s bigger than football – a community coming together. The support we’ve had from our community and our fans has been huge,” said Williams.

Fairmont Senior head coach, Nick Bartic, says that the Eagles demeanor and effort is what jumps out to him when looking at his team’s first-round opponent.

“I think the biggest thing you see is they’ve got to be tough. If you have under 20 guys playing and you’ve made it to the playoffs… They’ve only lost two games. You watch them on film – just a scrappy bunch. And that stands out when you watch them on film. So, that’s the kind of contest we expect,” Bartic said.

Fairmont Senior (7-2) enters Friday’s matchup riding a six-game winning streak, and having not lost since Sept. 25. Braxton County (6-2) hasn’t lost since Sept. 11, and also has a six-game winning streak currently in tact.

Friday’s game will be just the third-ever meeting between the two programs.

This matchup will be the only playoff game played locally on Friday night. With the only other game involving a local team that evening being played in Kanawha County between (16) Elkins and (1) Sissonville.