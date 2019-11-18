High School Football Playoff Quarterfinals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Dates and times were announced Sunday morning for the quarterfinals of the West Virginia High School football playoffs. Four of our local teams have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.



On the Double-A side, defending champion and number one seed Fairmont Senior will be hosting No. 8 Frankfort Friday at 7:30PM. Frankfort is coming off a 58-12 victory over No. 9 Nicholas County in the 1st round. The Polar Bears are still riding the second longest winning streak in the state at 25 games dating back to the 2017 state championship game.

The No. 2 team in Double-A, the Bridgeport High School Indians will be taking on No. 10 Mingo Central on Saturday afternoon at 1:30PM at Wayne Jamison Field. Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the Indians and the Miners of Mingo Central.

Onto Single-A, the top seeded Doddridge County Bulldogs will hosting No. 8 East Hardy. Doddridge has only played East Hardy once before and that meeting was during the 1991 state playoffs. The Bulldogs fell in that match-up by a score of 24-6.

Our final local playoff match-up may be the most intriguing game of the quarterfinals. No. 2 Ritchie County will be hosting two time defending Single-A champion Wheeling Central Catholic. Perennial Single-A favorite Wheeling Central is coming off a nail-biter over Tolsia in the first round.

We will have previews of these match-ups throughout the week in the 12 SportsZone.