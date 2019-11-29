High School Football Playoff Semifinals live preview

As West Virginia has racked up just four wins so far this year, their season will more than likely come to an early end at the conclusion of Friday's game at TCU.

It's a bittersweet contest for the Mountaineers' 22 seniors, who will compete in their final game in the Old Gold and Blue. On one hand, today is just that -- their last opportunity to run out of the tunnel with their team. On the other, their career finale conveniently comes during Thanksgiving.