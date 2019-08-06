High School Football practices begin around the region Monday

High school football practices began around the region Monday.

Philip Barbour held its first official practice of the new season at 12 o’clock in the morning, whereas most teams held practices Monday morning around eight or nine o’clock, and then again in the afternoon.

Double-A defending champions Fairmont Senior begins the season with a lot of new faces in key positions, such as Gage Michael, who will be the Polar Bears starting quarterback.

Robert C. Byrd also has a number of new starters this year, and is replacing leading rusher Ghovan Davidson. Though the coaching staff is confident in the group of backs they have, and confident in junior quarterback Xavier Lopez.

We will continue visiting practices over the coming weeks, and begin our official football previews next week.