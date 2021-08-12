2021 High School Football Preview: Webster County

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. — The Webster County football team is looking towards a more productive year in 2021. The Highlanders went just 1-9 last year but, silver lining, the one win came on the final day of the season. Players and coaches are using that win to bring new energy around the team heading into the upcoming year.

Senior running back Connor Bell is looking to carry the load for the Highlanders.

“There’s so much more excitement,” said assistant coach Jeff Bell. “There’s so much more stick-to-it-iveness. These kids are really gritty. Most of them have given up a lot of their summer to come here in the gym and positive gains. So, we’re really looking forward to where that takes us.”

The heavy emphasis of the drills in practice were based around speed and agility. The ability to flip the play on the fly and adapt. New energy brings a new offensive scheme for the Highlanders, one they are very excited about, and very secretive, as well. Whatever it will look like in the season opener against Richwood, players are bursting at the seams to show opponents what they’re made of.

“I feel like it’s going to be great. No team’s going to see it coming. We’re going to come out and show them what we got,” said Bell.

Bell is a hopeful for a spot in the all-state team when the season is over. For him, and quarterback Payton McCourt, it’s a final season in Upperglade. One last chance to leave it all on the field. Both are determined to leave their mark on the school.

“Just more heart,” said McCourt. “More heart and effort. Hopefully we can push through it.”