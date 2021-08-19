2021 High School Football Previews: Clay-Battelle Cee Bees

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle was only able to get in five games in the 2020 season where they went 3-2. While last season was a said “roller coaster” for the Cee Bees, 27 year head coach Ryan Wilson already likes the start to this season better.

“Team chemistry is great. Our older kids are really helping our younger kids. Our offense line has done a tremendous job from the summer to right here in camp already,” Wilson said.

Looking at the offense, a popular saying goes “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” The Cee Bees are sticking with a two-quarterback offense featuring junior returner Carson Shriver and junior transfer Drew Boczek.

“Both of them throw the ball very, very well. They’re athletic, they can scramble. They can run, make plays. And we can use them as receivers out there,” Wilson said.

Both QB’s have an arm. And while both double as receivers, too, the depth continues. Wilson’s squad has plenty of good hands as targets including senior receiver Noah Sollars.

“Make sure everything is perfect. Keep doing what we know how to do and just work hard,” Sollars said.

The Cee Bees are hoping they’ll have a lot of time to make plays. Only one starter must be replaced on the offensive line and the experienced players are ready to go.

“Just get everything right and know our plays and everything. Make sure we work hard and keep going at each other,” Johnny Arnett, senior lineman, said.

Wilson also touched on his O-line and how they’re ahead of schedule.

“Coming back into the season we knew one, we would only be bigger and stronger. And the experience, even though we only got to play five games last year. These guys knew, the guys who came down here in the summertime, and running run plays. They already knew it. They knew where to go and the whole works,” Wilson said.

The Cee Bees kick off the season with a four-game home-stand in Blacksville starting against a team out of Ohio.