ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins football team has done nothing short of fight adversities the past few years. The Tigers dealt with equipment shortages and not having a field to play or practice on.

“When I first got there, we didn’t have footballs or helmets. We had 21 helmets and all the footballs had to be inflated everyday and we had to practice on the baseball field,” head coach Jimmy Hankins said.

Hankins is heading into his third season leading the Tigers, where he can now focus on improving the team off last year’s 1-9 campaign.

“It feels like I’m coaching football for the first time since I’ve been there because we don’t have to worry about that other trivial stuff,” Hankins added.

While the team has faced many adversities off of the football field, seniors Nicolas Bonner and Cayden Ramirez are hoping that this team can keep their heads up when adversities strike in games.

“Last year, we were kind of out of the game way too early,” Ramirez said. “We kind of beat ourselves up, so this year as a senior we got to lift each other up when we’re down, go through it together and fight adversity.”

“I think a lot of that is based on a mentality too. We can’t slow down at any point,” Bonner said. “We got to just keep driving every single game and every single snap, but I think if we translate that to the field that we’ll do better.”

This year’s team is a veteran heavy squad that is filled with three-year starters on both sides of the ball, including senior QB Todd Vandevander. Hankins holds high hopes that these players have learned from their growing pains to translate them to wins.

“We try to focus on constant improvement,” Hankins said. “We talk about getting one percent better everyday and just moving the ball forward down the field. We had a rough couple years, but we did improve from year one to year two so we try to get a little bit better.”

Players say that the team got better with comradery compared to previous years.

“Two years ago we were fighting each other in huddles and throwing fists,” Bonner said. “We’re just more of a team now.”

“Last year, we weren’t really as much of a team, but the bond that we have this year is really good so just kind of being a team and doing everything together and doing what it would take to win,” Ramirez said.

Hankins has been pushing the team towards that goal of winning as well.

“We’ve been pushing them to the limit everyday,” Hankins said. “A lot of times you’ll get guys that tap out but these guys haven’t done that. They come everyday and work their hardest and we try to push that envelop to that outer edge to see how far we can get them to work and their hitting it on all cylinders right now.”

Elkins opens its season on Friday night against Liberty.