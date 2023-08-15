PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County made marginal improvements on the field and win-loss column between 2021 and 2022. Last season, the Mountain Lions finished 9-2 and made it to the playoffs just one year after they went 2-8.

Tucker County held an undefeated record through nine weeks of the season, but lost the final two games to end the campaign. Some players, like senior quarterback Ethan Rosenau, are seeing the way that the team finished the season as a learning point and motivation.

“We just fell off last year, but we know what to do better this year and we know how to execute the later season games,” Rosenau said. “We’ll be alright this year for sure.”

Head coach AJ Rapp is ready to put last season in the rearview mirror and focus on this upcoming year.

“It was good to build on. It was good to give us a boost of confidence (since) we had some down years before that,” Rapp said. “But last year didn’t really matter anymore, we got a new year, new team.”

With it being a new year, a lot of familiar faces—including Rosenau, senior wide receivers Maddox Anderson, Blaike Adams and others will be leading the way for the pass-heavy Mountain Lions offense.

“We just got some of the best receivers and I think we’re more prepared this year, we got a lot of older guys that are stepping in and ready to play,” Adams said.

“A lot of guys on this field have been here for three and four years, so that makes a big difference,” Anderson said.

While this team will be returning players with more than a combined 2,000 receiving yards, the Mountain Lions are trying to place more of an emphasis on establishing the run.

“We’re going to try and develop the run game a little bit more,” Anderson said. “Hopefully that opens up more of the passing game when teams are expecting that (and) they will have to defend both.”

“If we get the run going this year then it would open up more for our passing for sure,” Rosenau said.

Most teams have high hopes for their season’s outcome and Tucker County is no different.

“(I’m) hoping to go to the island,” Adams said. “That’s my plan and I hope that’s everyone’s plan this year.”

Tucker County opens its season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Pocahontas County.