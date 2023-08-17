MILL CREEK, W.Va. – After a winless season a year ago, Tygarts Valley is looking to show teams to not count them and that there’s a bite to these bulldogs. Head coach Rodney Bright says the team is looking to use last season as motivation to set the program back on track.

“0 and 10 season is tough to bounce back from, but the guys have come out with a pretty good attitude this year,” Bright said. so we’re hoping (the winless season) has rubbed off by now and the last couple years the injuries have really plagued us.”

The team has lost many of its key players from a year ago including: Lucas Bright, Nate Hulver, and others. However, the injury-plagued season has helped by giving the team’s younger players some valuable reps.

“That was one of the positives,” Bright said. “Everyone that was dressing last year was hitting the field.”

For a team filled with freshmen and sophomores, it gives Bright and his staff a challenge to turn these puppies into bulldogs.

“Now we’ve got to coach and teach these boys some stuff,” Bright said. “We know that we’re not as far along as we need to be and we know that it’s going to take a game or two to get these bugs off.”

New starting quarterback Austin Gear is one of those players that will need to step up for Tygarts Valley to turn around.

“It’s a big responsibility, but pretty confident, I think I could get it done,” the sophomore said.

Luckily for Gear, he has a veteran offensive line in front of him to protect him and lead the way for the team. Senior left tackle Seth Currance says this team’s success will be dictated by the trenches.

“When you win games, it starts up front,” Currance said. “If you ain’t got an offensive line to block for your quarterback then you can’t throw and if you ain’t got an offensive line to create holes for your running back, you can’t run nowhere.”

The goal for Tygarts Valley is a playoff birth, but no matter what the team’s final record is, they are looking to be respected.

“I want when other teams leave. No matter what the score is, I want them respecting these boys that they gave it all they had, they hit hard, they’re always disciplined and that’s the goal,” Bright said. “When you got a young team like this, we just hope to get better every game. Throw some wins in there and you know winning is contagious, you never know where it goes from there.”

Tygarts Valley opens the season at home on Friday, Aug. 25 against Valley Wetzel.

“We got to get revenge for every team we play this year,” Currance said.