High school golf returns to Bridgeport Country Club

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Country Club played host to three area golf teams Thursday as the busy first week of the golf season continues.

The Bridgeport Indians hosted Big 10 Conference foe North Marion as well as now AAA rival Morgantown.

North Marion ran away with this one as the Huskies had two golfers score in the 30s. Mike Harris led the way with a 38 and was followed by Mike Tarley who was just behind Harris with a 39.

North Marion’s Dylan Runner eyes his approach to the green on hole 2.

“Michael Harris, he’s our unquestioned leader,” North Marion Coach Chance Hearn said about Harris. “He’s the hardest worker, he likes to pull the other kids along with him and get them on the course, get them on the range, get them on the putting green.”

Golf matches kicked off across the state on Tuesday and Morgantown Coach Joel Barrett says the Mohigans are happy to finally be playing again.

“They are super happy to be playing,” said Barrett. “I think we’ve been blessed with some great weather so they are happy to be out in the sunshine, they are happy to be with their friends.”

Conner Decker of Morgantown finished the day with a 45 on the card.

Following North Marion’s 165 was Bridgeport with a score of 177 which edged Morgantown’s 182. The Indians were led by Josh Gervais who shot a 40 on the day. The Mohigans were paced by Conner Decker and Isabella Ferrell, which each scored 45s.