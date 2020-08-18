High School golf season returns, first regular season competition in WV since March

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday was an important day in high school sports in West Virginia.

It was the second day of practices for fall sports. It also marked the start of the high school golf season in the state.

And with that, it marked the first WVSSAC-sanctioned competition — regular season or otherwise — since the sports world stopped spinning in March, and the high school basketball state tournament was shut down.

No one at the time knew we’d wait five months until we saw high school sports competition again.

But Tuesday was possibly a big step in the right direction.

Robert C. Byrd and North Marion squared off at the Clarksburg Country Club for each program’s first match of the year.

Byrd senior, Andrew Bowie, finished with the best round of the day, shooting 34 for the nine-hole match. Byrd actually had three of the best four scores on the day, as Alex Hawkins (40) and Tyler Stemple (41) each both shot better than the rest of the field except for North Marion’s Michael Harris (41).

Both squads return to the links coming off trips to the state tournament last season. North Marion, in fact, finished second-place in the state, as a team, behind fellow Marion County school, Fairmont Senior.

Both teams are expected to be in the hunt for a state title once again this season. But that’s only if the season makes it that far, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite those possibilities, both teams and both coaches were thoroughly excited to be back out on the course competing on Tuesday. And both have loaded schedules coming up.

High school competitions are back!