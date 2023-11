CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The semifinals in the 2023 high school football playoffs are here! Here’s how your local teams are doing as they fight for a spot in the finals.

Williamstown @ Tucker County (A) Final: Williamstown wins 45-8 Independence @ Fairmont Senior (AA) Latest update: Weir @ North Marion (AA) Latest update: Bridgeport @ Princeton (AAA) Latest update: