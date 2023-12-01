WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tonight marks the final night of the 2023 West Virginia high school football season. This year, the AA championship will be capped off with a cross-county matchup on Wheeling Island between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the North Marion Huskies!

North Marion enters this matchup with a 13-1 record with the only recorded loss being to Fairmont Senior. Meanwhile Fairmont Senior enters with a 12-2 record with losses to two AAA teams in Bridgeport and Morgantown.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Huskies have made the playoffs and the first time they’ve ever made the Super Six Championship. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears are gunning for a ninth all-time championship victory.