CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on your local matchups for the first round of the 2023 West Virginia high school football playoffs.
Morgantown @ Huntington
Latest update: 49-13 Huntington
George Washington @ Bridgeport
Latest update: 28-21 Bridgeport
Lincoln @ North Marion
Latest update: 28-0 NM
Wayne @ Fairmont Senior
Latest update: 27-24 Wayne
Midland Trail @ Tucker County
Latest update: 46-0 Tucker
Lewis County @ Winfield
Latest update: 57-14 Winfield
Philip Barbour @ Mingo Central
Latest update: 21-21
Herbert Hoover @ East Fairmont (Sat.)
Latest update:
Doddridge County @ Williamstown (Sat.)
Latest update: