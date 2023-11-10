CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on your local matchups for the first round of the 2023 West Virginia high school football playoffs.

Morgantown @ Huntington

Latest update: 49-13 Huntington

George Washington @ Bridgeport

Latest update: 28-21 Bridgeport

Lincoln @ North Marion

Latest update: 28-0 NM

Wayne @ Fairmont Senior

Latest update: 27-24 Wayne

Midland Trail @ Tucker County

Latest update: 46-0 Tucker

Lewis County @ Winfield

Latest update: 57-14 Winfield

Philip Barbour @ Mingo Central

Latest update: 21-21

Herbert Hoover @ East Fairmont (Sat.)

Latest update:

Doddridge County @ Williamstown (Sat.)

Latest update: