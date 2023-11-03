CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on your local matchups for the final week of the 2023 regular season!

Bridgeport @ Lincoln

Latest update: 21-0 Bridgeport

Hampshire @ Tucker County

Latest update: 14-0 Tucker

Linsly @ Morgantown

Latest update: 7-7

Philip Barbour @ Preston

Latest update: 6-6

Fairmont Senior @ East Fairmont

Latest update: 14-0 Fairmont Senior

Elkins @ Robert C. Byrd

Latest update:

Lewis County @ Grafton

Latest update: 28-0 Lewis County

North Marion @ Liberty

Latest update:

Magnolia @ Clay-Battelle

Latest update:

Gilmer County @ South Harrison

Latest update: 6-6

Wirt County @ Webster County

Latest update:

Doddridge County @ Tyler Consolidated

Latest update:

Ritchie County @ Sherman

Latest update:

University @ Oak Hill

Latest update: 7-5 Oak Hill