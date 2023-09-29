CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on your local matchups for week 6!
Woodrow Wilson @ Preston (Thurs)
Final: Woodrow Wilson wins 50-13
University @ Buckhannon-Upshur
Latest Update:
Wheeling Park @ Morgantown
Latest Update: 13-0 Wheeling Park
Berkeley Springs @ Philip Barbour
Latest Update: 42-0 Philip Barbour
Grafton @ Elkins
Latest Update: 14-0 Elkins
North Marion @ Fairmont Senior
Latest Update: 28-14 Fairmont Senior
Lincoln @ Lewis County
Latest Update: 33-14 Lewis County
Pendleton County @ Tucker County
Latest Update:
Richwood @ Tygarts Valley
Latest Update: 13-8 TV
Liberty @ Braxton County
Latest Update:
Robert C. Byrd @ Oak Glen
Latest Update:
Clay-Battelle @ Hancock (MD)
Latest Update:
Gilmer County @ Meadow Bridge
Latest Update:
Ritchie County @ Ravenswood
Latest Update:
Bridgeport @ Brooke
Latest Update: 21-0 Bridgeport
South Harrison @ Valley Wetzel
Latest Update: 8-7 South Harrison