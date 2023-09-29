CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on your local matchups for week 6!

Woodrow Wilson @ Preston (Thurs)

Final: Woodrow Wilson wins 50-13

University @ Buckhannon-Upshur

Latest Update:

Wheeling Park @ Morgantown

Latest Update: 13-0 Wheeling Park

Berkeley Springs @ Philip Barbour

Latest Update: 42-0 Philip Barbour

Grafton @ Elkins

Latest Update: 14-0 Elkins

North Marion @ Fairmont Senior

Latest Update: 28-14 Fairmont Senior

Lincoln @ Lewis County

Latest Update: 33-14 Lewis County

Pendleton County @ Tucker County

Latest Update:

Richwood @ Tygarts Valley

Latest Update: 13-8 TV

Liberty @ Braxton County

Latest Update:

Robert C. Byrd @ Oak Glen

Latest Update:

Clay-Battelle @ Hancock (MD)

Latest Update:

Gilmer County @ Meadow Bridge

Latest Update:

Ritchie County @ Ravenswood

Latest Update:

Bridgeport @ Brooke

Latest Update: 21-0 Bridgeport

South Harrison @ Valley Wetzel

Latest Update: 8-7 South Harrison