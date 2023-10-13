CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on all your local matchups in north central West Virginia for the week of Oct. 13, 2023.

Preston @ Bridgeport

Latest update: 32-0 Bridgeport

Parkersburg South @ Morgantown

Latest update: 14-6 Morgantown

Spring Mills @ University

Latest update: 21-7 Spring Mills

East Fairmont @ Liberty

Latest update: 27-7 East Fairmont

Elkins @ Fairmont Senior

Latest update: 21-0 Fairmont Senior

Lewis County @ North Marion

Latest update:

Robert C. Byrd @ Philip Barbour

Latest update: 35-13 PB

Doddridge County @ Tygarts Valley

Latest update: 33-0 Doddridge

Gilmer County @ Webster County

Latest update: 6-0 Webster

Wahama @ South Harrison

Latest update: 48-12 Wahama

Grafton @ Clay County

Latest update:

Clay Battelle @ Cameron

Latest update: 27-0 Cameron

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Oak Hill

Latest update: