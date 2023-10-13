CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Here’s the latest on all your local matchups in north central West Virginia for the week of Oct. 13, 2023.
Preston @ Bridgeport
Latest update: 32-0 Bridgeport
Parkersburg South @ Morgantown
Latest update: 14-6 Morgantown
Spring Mills @ University
Latest update: 21-7 Spring Mills
East Fairmont @ Liberty
Latest update: 27-7 East Fairmont
Elkins @ Fairmont Senior
Latest update: 21-0 Fairmont Senior
Lewis County @ North Marion
Latest update:
Robert C. Byrd @ Philip Barbour
Latest update: 35-13 PB
Doddridge County @ Tygarts Valley
Latest update: 33-0 Doddridge
Gilmer County @ Webster County
Latest update: 6-0 Webster
Wahama @ South Harrison
Latest update: 48-12 Wahama
Grafton @ Clay County
Latest update:
Clay Battelle @ Cameron
Latest update: 27-0 Cameron
Buckhannon-Upshur @ Oak Hill
Latest update: