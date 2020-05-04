A trio of Buccaneers sign to continue their athletic careers

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Three Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers have made it official that they will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level.

Buccaneer quarterback Ryan Strader will continue his playing career at Glenville State.

Strader, a three year starting quarterback for B-U, finished his playing career with over 2,500 yards passing and 20 passing touchdowns. He attributes much of his success to BUHS football coach Duane Stoeckle.

“He’s has been a really good mentor,” said Strader. “He’s shown me a lot about the game, a lot about seeing certain things and just being a leader on and off the field.”

Buccaneer golfer Breanna Morgan will continue her career at Glenville State. Morgan, who only played golf at the high school level for one season, says that she’s enjoyed picking up the game and hopes to find success playing at the next level.

“Well my college coach has really helped me as well as Coach Jason Westfall,” said Morgan. “I just love jumping into new things. I think this is just a great new experience for me.”

The final signing of the day was Makenzi Lewellyn, who will be playing lacrosse for her hometown’s own West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats. Lewellyn, who was both a track and field athlete and lacrosse player, says that it was a a difficult decision choosing which sport to pursue a collegiate career on but says she is confident she made the right choice.

Congratulations to all three Buccaneers on committing to continuing their careers.