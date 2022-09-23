CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Week 5 of high school football is underway in north central West Virginia. We will post score updates as we get them in this story through the night.

RCB at Bridgeport

Latest score update: 21-0 Bridgeport 3Q

Tygarts Valley at Clay Battelle

Latest score update: 35-0 CB 2Q

Philip Barbour at Elkins

Latest score update: 35-0 PB 3Q

Grafton at Liberty

Latest score update: 13-7 Grafton 4Q

Gilmer at South Harrison

Latest score update: 34-6 SH 3Q

Morgantown at Musselman

Latest score update: 14-6 Musselman 3Q

Doddridge at Ritchie

Latest score update: 6-0 Doddridge 1Q

East Fairmont at Preston

Latest score update: 14-7 P 1Q

University at Fairmont Senior

Latest score update: 14-10 FS 2Q

Lincoln at North Marion

Latest score update: 27-0 NM 2Q

Berkeley Springs at Tucker

Latest score update: 26-0 T 1Q

Wahama at Webster