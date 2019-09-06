Ryan Decker live before Morgantown @ Bridgeport Week 2 football

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration are warning the public not to use e-cigarettes in response to a growing number of lung illnesses.

The CDC said during a Friday press conference that a new report shows there could be as many as 450 cases of chronic lung disease linked to vaping across more than two dozen states — and that the number is growing each week. At least three people have died as a result this year.