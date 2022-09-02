CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week two of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post throughout the night on Friday.

Tyler @ Doddridge

Latest game score: 6-6 HALF

East Fairmont @ Grafton

Latest game score: 20-7 East Fairmont 2Q

Braxton @ Lewis

Latest game score: 13-7 Lewis County 1Q

Liberty @ South Harrison

Latest game score: 16-7 South Harrison HALF

University @ Parkersburg South

Latest game score: 34-7 South 2Q

Clay Battelle @ East Hardy

Latest game score: 34-0 East Hardy 2Q

Philip Barbour @ Clay

Bridgeport @ Morgantown

Latest game score: 10-0 Morgantown HALF

Linsly @ Fairmont Senior

Latest game score: 7-3 Linsly

Oak Glen @ RCB

Latest game score: 21-7 RCB

Ripley @ Buckhannon Upshur

Latest game score: 7-6 BU 2Q

Tucker @ Tygarts Valley

Latest game score: 6-0 Tucker

North Marion @ Preston

Trinity @ Bridgeport OH

Webster @ Gilmer